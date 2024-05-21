Telstra Set To Cut 2800 Jobs

The cuts will account for about 9 per cent of the telco giants workforce, with around 377 jobs expected to go immediately and thousands more by the end of the year.

In an announcement to the ASX on Tuesday, Telstra said it will begin consultations on the 377 proposed reductions immediately.

Telstra CEO Vicki Brady said the move was necessary to ensure the company could continue to "make the investments needed to support the ever-increasing growth in data volumes on its network and deliver improved connectivity for customers across the country".

Speaking to media after the announcement, Ms Brady said the job cuts were “difficult” but “necessary”.

"As part of our ongoing work to reduce our costs, we will also focus on other cost categories, including non-labour-related costs."

Ms Brady said the job cuts would not impact the telco’s customer service teams.

“We have invested significantly in our customer service over recent years. That includes on-shoring our call centres for consumer and small business customers, it includes buying back our stores to deliver consistently good experience,” she said.

Telstra also announced the end of its inflation-linked price reviews for post-paid mobile plans.

"We will not be making pricing changes in July for our consumer post-paid mobile plans," Ms Brady said.

Today's announcement comes after Telstra cut nearly 500 jobs last year.