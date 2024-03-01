The Project

Telstra Issues Sees Aussies Unable To Access Triple Zero For An Hour

Australians facing emergencies weren't able to speak to trained Triple Zero call takers for more than an hour due to an issue at Telstra.

The telco receives all Triple Zero calls however it was unable to then transfer them on to emergency services on Friday for an unknown reason.

"An issue early this morning affected calls and associated data being transferred to emergency service operators," the company said in a statement.

"It was fixed within 90 minutes.

"Our team of call takers switched to our backup process, which meant the details of callers were sent manually to emergency services to be called back."

The telco said it is investigating the cause of the problem and closely monitoring the system.

The issue occurred between 3.30am-4.45am on Friday, according to Triple Zero Victoria.

