Telstra Dealing With Data Breach With Up To 30,000 Staff Member Details Taken

While smaller, it is reported that up 30,000 names and email addresses of past and present Telstra staff were uploaded to the same forum where the Optus data was shared last week.

Telstra group executive for transformation, communications and people, Alex Badenoch, said the data dated back to 2017 and was of a third party that had provided a rewards program for Telstra staff.

The released information is believed to have contained first and last names, along with work email addresses of 30,000 people who had worked for the company prior to 2017.

It includes 12,800 people who still work at the company.

“We understand this may cause some anxiety to our people, particularly in the current climate of heightened awareness around cyber security,” Telstra said in a statement to staff.

“If you wish to find out more about the breach, or to find out if your email address was exposed, please contact our cyber team … In the meantime, we remind you as always to remain vigilant about any unexpected communications.”