Telstra Cuts Nearly 500 Jobs In First Major Round Of Cuts

Telstra has axed nearly 500 roles in a bid to reshape the business to "remain competitive and efficient".

Telstra has announced a reduction of 472 roles in their first round of job cuts.

Staff were informed of the decision on Wednesday, with most of the cuts coming from the telco’s enterprise workforce. 

A spokesperson confirmed the cuts, saying “I can confirm we have proposed some changes to continue to reshape our business so that we remain competitive, efficient as well as effective in the way we work.”

The company is looking to slash $500 million in costs as a part of its T25 strategy, which was brought in under Vicki Brady’s predecessor, Andy Penn. 

Telstra has around 30,000 employees nationally; the losses are not expected to impact the customer service teams assisting customers in-store or on the phone. 

Employees affected by the cuts will be offered redundancy packages and have access to support services. 

