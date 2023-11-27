The Project

Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

A 19-year-old personal trainer has completed 9,229 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record by 629.

Brandon Garret spent eight months training for the feat, dividing his time between coaching clients at the gym and spending 25 hours a week doing pull-ups.

Speaking to KSDK news, Garret said, “People see the 24 hours, but they didn’t see the thousand hours before it”.  

Garret initially aimed to complete 10,000 pull-ups, beginning on Friday evening and working all the way through to Saturday evening, with family and friends supporting him. 

Garret said he “used up every last ounce of energy on that bar,” continuing the exercise right up until the final second. 

“I was a man of my word, I was gonna do the whole 24 hours,” he said. “I wanted to really push my boundaries, push my limits.”

“Before I knew it I was committed to the record, I was shackled to the record.”

Garret has sent footage of the attempt to Guinness World Records for confirmation, hoping the achievement will be verified in time for the holiday season. 

