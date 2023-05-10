Teenage Girl Shot By Neighbour While Playing Hide And Seek With Her Friends In The U.S.

The group of children were playing hide and seek in the Starks neighbourhood and had been hiding on the property, investigators said.

Authorities said David Doyle, 58, admitted he got his gun when he saw shadows in his front yard before shooting at people who were running away.

“He then advised detectives he went back outside and observed people running away from his property, at which time he began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl,” officials said.

A 14-year-old girl was hit in the back of the head.

In a statement by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, authorities said the girl was taken to hospital, and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Doyle has been charged with aggravated battery, four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

This is the latest shooting in a series of incidents in the U.S. sparked by seemingly trivial situations.

IMAGE: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office