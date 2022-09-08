Teenage Chess Grandmaster Offers to Play Naked to Prove He’s Not Cheating

Hans Niemann, who admitted to cheating when he was a child, has offered to strip down to his birthday suit to show that he’s above board. Just as long as you keep the main piece below the board, eh Hans?

Hans beat the five-time world champion, Magnus Carlsen, while both men were fully clothed, and suspicions about how the upset came about caused Hans to offer up the shirt off his back to remove any doubt that he was playing fair.

The cheating took place in several online chess games, which to be fair, doesn’t matter what you’re wearing because nobody can see. But Hans says he’s deeply ashamed of what he did when he was younger and added, “I have never cheated in and over the board game of chess.”

Hopefully, such a resolution is restricted to games like chess. I can’t imagine the offer to play naked to disprove cheating would go over so well in sports like boxing or UFC, because, nobody needs to see anyone leaning over, ever.