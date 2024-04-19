Teenage Boy Faces Bedside Hearing After Being Charged With Terrorism Offence

The 16-year-old is accused of attacking Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel during a live-streamed sermon at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley on Monday night.

Investigators from a joint counter-terrorism team, incorporating state and federal police and ASIO staff, interviewed the boy in his hospital bed on Thursday before charging him with committing a terrorist act.

The Commonwealth offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The teenager has been refused bail and is expected to face a bedside court hearing in Sydney on Friday.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw said investigators believed the attack met the criteria of a terrorism act, but refused to go into further detail.

Authorities have said the stabbing was declared a terrorist act because of the teenager's suspected religious motivation.

