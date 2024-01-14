The Project

Teen Says She Was Booted Off Bus Because Of Mobility Scooter

A Brisbane teen has claimed she was kicked off a public bus because her disability requires her to use a mobility scooter.

15-year-old Paige Caruana was just minutes into a bus ride when the driver asked her to get off or leave her scooter behind, claiming the battery wasn’t safe.

Kylie, Paige’s mum, immediately complained to Translink who confirmed the driver’s actions were unlawful. 

Speaking to The Project, Paige said that there had been issues on the bus before the bus driver had asked for her to either remove the scooter off the bus, or get off the bus. 

Paige said that this is the first time something like this had ever happened to her. 

Paige’s mum Kylie said that she was horrified when she received the call from her daughter telling her she had been kicked off the bus when there was a big storm incoming. 

Kylie wants to make sure this never happens again to Paige or anyone else who uses mobility devices. 

