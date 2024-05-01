Teen killed in London sword attack, suspect detained

A 36-year-old man was tasered and arrested in Hainault on Tuesday morning, then taken to hospital, after earlier sustaining injuries when his van hit a house.

Police said he had been detained on suspicion of murder.

Four other people were injured in the attack - two police officers who suffered wounds that require surgery, but are not life-threatening, and two members of the public whose injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said he did not believe the incident was a targeted attack, and it was not believed to be terror-related.

"It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured, a 14-year-old boy, has died. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died shortly afterwards," Supt Bell said.

The sword-wielding suspect was tasered and arrested at the scene but has not yet been interviewed because of his injuries, the Met said.

Dramatic footage obtained by the PA news agency captured the suspect being cornered and tasered by officers on a residential driveway.

The video shows how officers shout at the suspect, saying "Don't move, don't f****** move" after he is brought to the ground by three separate taser discharges.

The words "suspect contained" are eventually heard as a female officer pulls the sword away from the attacker.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the King's "thoughts and prayers are with all those affected" by the "horrific" stabbings, adding: "In particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life."

The force was initially called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said there has been speculation about the suspect's background, including police contact with him, and "despite urgent and extensive checks today, we have found no trace of a prior incident involving him so far, but we will of course continue to make those inquiries".

A neighbour from nearby Laing Close, who witnessed the attacks, told PA he could "not stop envisioning the boy's face".

"It's quite traumatising now," he said.

Footage shared on social media showed a man in the area dressed in a yellow hooded jumper brandishing a large knife in his right hand.

Other footage showed the suspect being chased by police as an officer is heard shouting "lock your doors" as the sword-wielding man entered residential gardens.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as "shocking".

"My thoughts are with those affected and their families," he said.

"I'd like to thank the emergency services for their ongoing response, and pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery shown by police on the scene.

"Such violence has no place on our streets".

