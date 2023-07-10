‘Tearless’ Onions Are About To Hit The Shelves, So You Need A New Excuse For Crying

From July 12, Woolworths will be selling the “unique” onion in NSW, Victoria and the ACT. They’ll be on sale until September while stocks last.

The onions, named Happy Chop, have been in development since the 1980s and are the result of cross-breeding different onions, making them less likely to make you cry.

“I’ve heard all sorts of stories about how people avoid tears when cutting onions – whether that’s wearing glasses, freezing onions or wearing a mask,” said Paul Turner, the Woolworths General Manager of fruit and vegetables.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible variety to our customers to take the tears out of meal prep.

“These Happy Chop–Tearless Onions stand out as a unique innovation in Australian produce. Onions are a household staple, and this is a great option for many people who end up in tears when preparing onions.”

Happy Chop onions contain fewer of the compounds that cause us to cry. These compounds are usually released when the onion is cut as a defence mechanism.

