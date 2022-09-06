Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

Rent, that is, as North Sydney MP Kylea Tink, Monique Ryan of Kooyong and Curtin's Kate Chaney are not only sharing a workplace but now also a washing-up roster as they have become housemates in Canberra.

While this is not an uncommon thing for politicians to do so, in the past, we have had Peter Dutton and Mathias Corman share a place, and Chris Bowen, Ed Husic and Jason Clare had their own bachelor pad.

But this is the first time (we know of) it has been politicians who don't share a political party.

Yes, these independents have all been painted with the same teal brush, but at the end of the day, they are all still Independents. Independents who just happen to realise they need others to help pay the rent.

Which led us to think here at The Project about which politician would make for the most interesting housemate.

From the Greens, we could live with Senator Sarah Hanson Young, but would you want a housemate constantly timing your showers and going through the recycling bin to make sure you've put the right plastics in the right bin, all the while a giant bag of soft plastics sit at the door to be taken to the supermarket, but you always forget because working in politics is time-consuming. No thanks.

If you want to live every day where you just don't know what is going to happen next Bob Katter would be a perfect choice.

Although any house meeting where you bring up the allocation of chores would find him refusing to talk about it being his turn to wash up because while we can argue about dirty dishes, he ain't spending any time on it because in the meantime, every three months, a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland.

This brings us lastly to the main man, Albo.

Seems like a fresh choice if you can look past the constantly playing 80s oz rock records. Which also seems to correlate to any time he feels his approval in the house going down.

Things get a bit tense, next thing you know Albo gets out an old Triffids album, or some Go-Betweens record, and lets you see him with it so you think "oh yeah, I like that band too, maybe he isn't just another housemate" even though when push comes to shove he is another housemate.

He just isn't as embarrassing a housemate as the last housemate who put his name on all the utilities without telling anyone, but we didn't realise this until we kicked him out and saw that he had put his name on your phone plan. He then tried to justify by saying "No, you are still in charge of your phone bill but during Covid, I just needed to be sure" and when we asked him why he didn't let us know though he just mentioned something about his wife and kids.

Which reminds us, is that old housemate still living here out the back, or is he going to find himself some new digs sooner rather than later?