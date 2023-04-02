Teachers Are Turning To Social Media To Become Influencers To Ease The Cost Of Living

We all know that teachers, like nurses, are overworked and underpaid. Historically, if teachers needed extra money, they would tutor externally, however, with the rise of social media, new avenues of income have become available.

NSW teachers are jumping on the social media bandwagon and monetising their skillset, knowledge and resources to other educators.

These ‘teacher influencers’ are selling their worksheets and entire units of work through their Instagram pages. They are also posting videos sharing teaching tips and promoting educational products they are paid to plug. It’s called hustling, kids, look it up!

The NSW education department is warning teachers who are participating in this new craze to be careful, as it could be heading into murky waters.

Some teachers are posting videos of themselves in the classroom, and this may be a breach of their terms of employment.

Supplementing their income with this side-hustle that develops a greater professional community, is a direct result of the infamously low salaries of teachers for the amount of work they have to do.

The union has been demanding a pay increase for NSW teachers for years, and in 2022 alone, there were three statewide strikes because of this. The work demands compared to the income has caused one of the country's greatest teacher shortages ever.

And if the constant request for a salary increase wasn’t disheartening enough for teachers, there is a rule that if they want a second job, they need written permission from their principal to do so.

Not everyone is upset about the teacher influencer craze kicking off. Some have embraced it as a way to share skills and save time on building resources from scratch.

So if you learn anything today, it’s that teachers are not only overworked and underpaid, but they’re hustlers too.