Teacher Unimpressed With Mum's Lunchbox Choice For Son

Making food for your kids is incredibly stressful. You want it to tick all the boxes: healthy, affordable and something they actually want to eat.

If your child is a picky eater, then God help you.

Every parent knows that feeling of slaving over a hot stove for hours only to have your toddler throw the whole plate of food on the ground or scream 'YUCK!' at the top of their lungs.

Plus, we all want our kids to eat healthy, but now and again, we want them to enjoy a treat, a piece of cake or a chocolate, without the judgment of other parents, teachers or just childless people who can't keep their ideas to themselves.

Well, one Queensland mum says she received judgment from her son's teacher over her lunchbox choices.

News.com.au reported that TikToker Ashley Griffiths had packed a small piece of cake for her son to eat that day, but when he got home, the cake was uneaten.

Ashley said she quizzed her little one as to why he didn't touch the cake; it turns out his teacher had refused to open the cake because she deemed it unhealthy.

Ashley was very angry about this and shared the story with her 330,000 followers on the social media platform.

Obviously not happy with the judgment from the teacher, in her video, she laughed, "I don't remember asking you".

She also opened up the discussion with people in the comments.

One woman said she… "sent a note to my kid's school telling them that until they supply his food, then they have no say. period."

While another pointed out how crazy the whole school lunchbox thing has become "some schools take this whole lunchbox thing way too far. Parents pack what they know their kid will eat."

Plus, even someone from the education system supported Ashley, saying, "I work at a state school, and I've never heard of this sort of policy. I'd be up at the school questioning it for sure."

It feels like this debate has just begun.

But it does make you wonder. If this school has such a no-cake policy, what do they do on the kid's birthday? I assume just a giant slab of tofu with candles in it.