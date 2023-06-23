The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Teacher Unimpressed With Mum's Lunchbox Choice For Son

Teacher Unimpressed With Mum's Lunchbox Choice For Son

One Queensland mum says she received judgment from her son's teacher over her lunchbox choices, and it's safe to say she wasn't impressed.

Making food for your kids is incredibly stressful. You want it to tick all the boxes: healthy, affordable and something they actually want to eat.

If your child is a picky eater, then God help you.

Every parent knows that feeling of slaving over a hot stove for hours only to have your toddler throw the whole plate of food on the ground or scream 'YUCK!' at the top of their lungs.

Plus, we all want our kids to eat healthy, but now and again, we want them to enjoy a treat, a piece of cake or a chocolate, without the judgment of other parents, teachers or just childless people who can't keep their ideas to themselves.

Well, one Queensland mum says she received judgment from her son's teacher over her lunchbox choices.

News.com.au reported that TikToker Ashley Griffiths had packed a small piece of cake for her son to eat that day, but when he got home, the cake was uneaten.

Ashley said she quizzed her little one as to why he didn't touch the cake; it turns out his teacher had refused to open the cake because she deemed it unhealthy.

Ashley was very angry about this and shared the story with her 330,000 followers on the social media platform.

Obviously not happy with the judgment from the teacher, in her video, she laughed, "I don't remember asking you".

She also opened up the discussion with people in the comments.

One woman said she… "sent a note to my kid's school telling them that until they supply his food, then they have no say. period."

While another pointed out how crazy the whole school lunchbox thing has become "some schools take this whole lunchbox thing way too far. Parents pack what they know their kid will eat."

Plus, even someone from the education system supported Ashley, saying, "I work at a state school, and I've never heard of this sort of policy. I'd be up at the school questioning it for sure."

It feels like this debate has just begun.

But it does make you wonder. If this school has such a no-cake policy, what do they do on the kid's birthday? I assume just a giant slab of tofu with candles in it.

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World
NEXT STORY

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

Advertisement

Related Articles

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

Picture Of Aussie Bridge Has Shocked People Around The World

A photo of the Brisbane Bridge has gone viral, with many people confused and shocked by the design.
Men With Long Noses Have Bigger Penises

Men With Long Noses Have Bigger Penises

Scientists have confirmed that men with longer noses have larger penises.
Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

Turns Out There’s A ‘Healthier’ Side To Sleep On

We all have the preferred side that we sleep on. Myself, I prefer to sleep on my right side. But turns out that’s not the side to sleep on to get added health benefits.
93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

93-Year-Old Grandmother Posts Hilarious List Of Requests For Her Funeral

A 93-year-old Grandmother is the latest viral star on TikTok thanks to a video putting the "Fun" into her future funeral.
Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

Man Claims To Be Only Guest On Cruise Ship

One cruise passenger is living every introvert's dream after sharing footage claiming he was the only passenger on a cruise ship.