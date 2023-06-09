The Project

Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

A student reached out to his teacher from 20 years ago, saying that he was the reason and inspiration behind his career path, and the internet was moved.

Executive Headteacher of Cambrai Primary School in the UK, Mark Dent, shared the message on Twitter.

"Today, I was tracked down by an ex-pupil and received this message. The moment I read this, I burst with pride and emotion," the tweet read. "This is what we do it for, fellow teachers."

The screenshot of the text message read, "About 20 years ago, you told me at a parent's evening I should do something in science as I clearly love it.

"Graduated marine biology and just got a job offer today for a microbiologist technologist at GSK.

"You are the first person to find out, as you're the first person I thought of weirdly.

"It's really stuck with me all those years, and I'd just like to say thank you, you were right. Have a good day, mate."

This prompted a parent of an ex-student to reach out and reply to the Twitter thread.

"Hello, Mr Dent. Remember Felix? He's at the Royal College of Music now. You are indeed an inspiration."

To which he replied, "Oh my goodness! Yes!! So proud!! That's now twice I've cried today! Such a talented boy. Please, give him my best wishes and congratulations."

The internet was moved by this lovely message. "Teachers are the heroes. Society should value them more," one Twitter user said.

"Yes! You've changed life, and that job is going to help us all!" another exclaimed.

This prompted other teachers to say how these little moments make all the tough moments of the job all worth it.

"Yes indeed, this is why we do it. I have just three weeks of my teaching career left as I am retiring. I've not loved every minute, but results day always wipes away the frustrations and the 'why do I do this' moments!" one teacher shared.

Another said, "Reading that made me cry. I couldn't agree more; it's absolutely why we do it. For us, it's a mall moment, and for them, it's huge. How lovely and special they were able to find you and tell you."

"Love, this… what we do and say as educators matter. Planting the seed of hope," another teacher shared.

