The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Tea Drinkers Are More Likely To Live Longer, New Research Suggests

Tea Drinkers Are More Likely To Live Longer, New Research Suggests

Tea drinkers rejoice as new research suggests drinking a cuppa may be linked to a lower risk of death.

In a study published on Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers suggested that drinking tea could help reduce mortality risk.  

  

Researchers found that those who consumed two or more cups of tea each day had between a nine per cent and 13 per cent lower risk of mortality compared to those who did not drink tea.  

  

These results were consistent regardless of a person's health factors such as socioeconomic status, alcohol intake, diet, age, race, gender and whether they smoked.  

  

Tea temperature, or whether a person added milk or sugar to their tea, did not affect the results.  

  

Lead author of the study, Dr Maki Inoue-Choi highlighted that there still isn't enough evidence to change drinking habits just yet with further research required.   

  

"There's not enough evidence to advise changing tea habits," Dr Inoue-Choi said.  

  

"If you drink one cup a day already, I think that is good."  

  

Marion Nestle, a professor of food studies at New York University, further reiterated the caution not to start drinking too much tea.  

  

"Observational studies like this always raise the question: Is there something else about tea drinkers that make them healthier?" she said.  

  

"It's great to drink. But a cautious interpretation seems like a good idea." 

Christmas Items Have Already Started Appearing On The Supermarket Shelves And People Aren't Happy (Jan)
NEXT STORY

Christmas Items Have Already Started Appearing On The Supermarket Shelves And People Aren't Happy (Jan)

Advertisement

Related Articles

Christmas Items Have Already Started Appearing On The Supermarket Shelves And People Aren't Happy (Jan)

Christmas Items Have Already Started Appearing On The Supermarket Shelves And People Aren't Happy (Jan)

A grocery store has put Christmas desserts on the shelf months ahead of the holiday.
Forget Soy Milk, It Looks Like We Are About To Start Using Synthetic Milk

Forget Soy Milk, It Looks Like We Are About To Start Using Synthetic Milk

Get ready to add another milk to your office coffee order, synthetic milk is about to join the scene.
Fisherman Tattoos Ruler On His Leg To Always Measure His Catch

Fisherman Tattoos Ruler On His Leg To Always Measure His Catch

This fisherman has decided to ditch the tape measure and tattoo a ruler on his leg instead.
Passenger Calls For Adults-Only Flight After Enduring Child Crying All Flight

Passenger Calls For Adults-Only Flight After Enduring Child Crying All Flight

A U.S. woman has taken to TikTok to call for airlines to provide 'adults-only' flights.
Melting Ice Caps In Greenland Set To Cause ‘Inevitable’ Major Sea Level Rise

Melting Ice Caps In Greenland Set To Cause ‘Inevitable’ Major Sea Level Rise

Scientists say that melting ice caps in Greenland are expected to contribute a minimum 27cm rise in sea level, regardless of what climate action is taken.