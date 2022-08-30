Tea Drinkers Are More Likely To Live Longer, New Research Suggests

In a study published on Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers suggested that drinking tea could help reduce mortality risk.

Researchers found that those who consumed two or more cups of tea each day had between a nine per cent and 13 per cent lower risk of mortality compared to those who did not drink tea.

These results were consistent regardless of a person's health factors such as socioeconomic status, alcohol intake, diet, age, race, gender and whether they smoked.

Tea temperature, or whether a person added milk or sugar to their tea, did not affect the results.

Lead author of the study, Dr Maki Inoue-Choi highlighted that there still isn't enough evidence to change drinking habits just yet with further research required.

"There's not enough evidence to advise changing tea habits," Dr Inoue-Choi said.

"If you drink one cup a day already, I think that is good."

Marion Nestle, a professor of food studies at New York University, further reiterated the caution not to start drinking too much tea.

"Observational studies like this always raise the question: Is there something else about tea drinkers that make them healthier?" she said.

"It's great to drink. But a cautious interpretation seems like a good idea."