Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Rumoured To Be Heading To Australia After She Reportedly Booked MCG Dates

Aussie Swifties have been left in the dark in recent times over Taylor Swift’s reluctance to confirm if she is planning to take her The Eras Tour Down Under.

Well, this may be the best news to date after rumours started circulating reporting the superstar had allegedly booked dates for Melbourne’s MCG.

The rumour comes after a post on Twitter was shared, showing a leaked text message from an anonymous source.

“Dates have been booked for Taylor at the MCG in Melbourne, Aus. So she’s definitely coming to Australia!” the Tweet read.

Shortly after the leaked message, an anonymous individual claiming to be an MCG employee told the Shameless podcast, confirming Swift had booked the ‘G.

It’s unsure if either of these rumours can be believed, but for Aussie Swifties who have been waiting for Swift to return, any news is good news.