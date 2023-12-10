The Project

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Becomes First To Gross Over $1 Billion

Taylor Swift’s 2023 The Eras Tour has become the first tour to gross $1 billion, and she’s only halfway through.

According to live-music trade publication Pollstar, Swift’s blockbuster world tour has overtaken Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ total, which made $939 million after 328 shows from its 2018 commencement to its last show in July 2023.

Swift broke the record in only eight months and 60 shows. The Eras Tour kicked off in November 2022 Pollstar also estimated that the merchandise revenue added an additional $200 million. 

It is expected that the Cruel Summer singer’s tour will gross over $2 billion after she concludes the tour in 2024. 

Swift is set to bring her tour to Australia in February 2024.

