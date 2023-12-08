Taylor Swift's Song ‘You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) ‘ Found To Have Perfect Tempo For CPR

We’ve all heard the songs to sing if you need to give CPR.

‘The Office’ famously gave us a fabulous rendition of the Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’ to keep the perfect tempo when performing CPR.

And according to the American Heart Association (AHA), a modern classic can also be used.

“The lyrics might be heartbreaking but the beat could be heart-saving: @TaylorSwift13’s “You’re Losing Me” (From the Vault) has the right tempo for Hands-Only CPR,” it said in a post on X.

“If you see a teen or adult, collapse call 911, then push hard & fast in the center of the chest.”

The AHA added that the song has 103 beats per minute, which is the right temp for Hands-Only CPR.

Image: NBC/Getty