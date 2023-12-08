The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift's Song ‘You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) ‘ Found To Have Perfect Tempo For CPR

Taylor Swift's Song ‘You’re Losing Me (From the Vault) ‘ Found To Have Perfect Tempo For CPR

It turns out Taylor Swift can literally be life-saving.

We’ve all heard the songs to sing if you need to give CPR.

‘The Office’ famously gave us a fabulous rendition of the Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive’ to keep the perfect tempo when performing CPR.

And according to the American Heart Association (AHA), a modern classic can also be used.

“The lyrics might be heartbreaking but the beat could be heart-saving: @TaylorSwift13’s “You’re Losing Me” (From the Vault) has the right tempo for Hands-Only CPR,” it said in a post on X.

“If you see a teen or adult, collapse call 911, then push hard & fast in the center of the chest.”

The AHA added that the song has 103 beats per minute, which is the right temp for Hands-Only CPR.

Image: NBC/Getty

Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped
NEXT STORY

Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

    Primary School Homework Question Has The Internet Stumped

    Are you smarter than a first grader? Out of the following list, which word is the odd one out? Friend, Egg, Toothbrush, Desk, Silver.
    Turns Out We All Struggled To Say Cillian Murphy's Name In 2023 According To New Data

    Turns Out We All Struggled To Say Cillian Murphy's Name In 2023 According To New Data

    Online language learning company Babbel has released a list of the most mispronounced words of 2023, with celebrity names like SZA and Cillian Murphy dominating the list.
    Man Wins $15 Million Lotto For The Second Time

    Man Wins $15 Million Lotto For The Second Time

    A New York man has won $15 million on a scratchie, close to a year after winning $15 million in the lottery.
    Woman Who Threw Burrito At Fast Food Worker Sentenced To Working In A Fast Food Restaurant

    Woman Who Threw Burrito At Fast Food Worker Sentenced To Working In A Fast Food Restaurant

    A woman who threw a burrito bowl at a fast food worker has been sentenced to working in a fast food restaurant.
    New Report Finds One In Three Businesses Are Manipulating Online Reviews

    New Report Finds One In Three Businesses Are Manipulating Online Reviews

    A new report from the consumer watchdog has found that one in three businesses analysed were manipulating their online reviews by having negative reviews removed and posting fabricated positive reviews.