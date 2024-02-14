Taylor Swift's Private Jet Is On Its Way To Australia For The Eras Tour

Swift’s efforts to stop her private plane from being tracked have not worked yet, and thousands are tuning in to watch it make its way from Los Angeles to Melbourne.

On Wednesday morning, Swift was on her way to Honolulu for a refuelling stop before she’ll make her way to Australia.

According to FlightRadar24, Swift is due to land in Melbourne at 12.31 am on Thursday, giving her just one day before she hits the MCG.

The highly anticipated concerts saw more than four million fans attempting to purchase tickets across her five Australian shows.

The Eras Tour will kick off with three Melbourne shows on Friday, then four shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from February 23.

It’s been a whirlwind week for Swift, who began it by playing four sold-out shows in Tokyo, before jetting to Las Vegas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl.

Image: Getty/FlightRadar24