Taylor Swift's New Album May Have Been Leaked, And Swifties Are Mad

On Wednesday, X, formerly known as Twitter, the phrase ‘Taylor Swift leak’ was banned from searches on the platform.

Snippets of songs from the 18-track album have allegedly been floating around on social media, with rumours circulating it has come from a Google Drive containing the songs.

Swifties quickly mobilised, spamming the tags associated with Swift and the new album with pictures and false links.

People actively searching out the suspected leaks have been shamed by fans, with many calling for fake AI tracks to made so people don’t know what is real and what is not.

“Stop f—king saying anything about TTPD, idc if you aren’t posting the song if you heard a leak or a ‘leak,’ don’t say anything on the TL, got it? It’s that easy,” one fan said..

“If I see ‘ttpd leak’ idc if it’s funny ai, it is getting reported ASAP,” another said.