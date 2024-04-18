The Project

Taylor Swift's New Album May Have Been Leaked, And Swifties Are Mad

There’s one day until Taylor Swift’s new album ‘THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT’ finally drops, but Swifties fear it may have already been leaked.

On Wednesday, X, formerly known as Twitter, the phrase ‘Taylor Swift leak’ was banned from searches on the platform.

Snippets of songs from the 18-track album have allegedly been floating around on social media, with rumours circulating it has come from a Google Drive containing the songs.

Swifties quickly mobilised, spamming the tags associated with Swift and the new album with pictures and false links.

People actively searching out the suspected leaks have been shamed by fans, with many calling for fake AI tracks to made so people don’t know what is real and what is not.

“Stop f—king saying anything about TTPD, idc if you aren’t posting the song if you heard a leak or a ‘leak,’ don’t say anything on the TL, got it? It’s that easy,” one fan said..

“If I see ‘ttpd leak’ idc if it’s funny ai, it is getting reported ASAP,” another said.

    A bride from the U.S. has been slammed after she requested guests wear a very specific set of colours.
    Pop star Meghan Trainor has revealed the Aussie inspiration behind her son’s name, Barry Bruce.
    An independent supermarket in Brisbane has axed self-serve checkouts because of a spike in shoplifting.
    Mattel and Heinz have teamed up to make a limited-edition pink ‘Barbiecue’ sauce.
    The United Arab Emirates is attempting to dry out from the heaviest rain ever recorded after a deluge flooded out Dubai airport, disrupting flights through the world's busiest airfield for international travel.