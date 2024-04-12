The Project

Taylor Swift’s Music Returns To TikTok Following Dispute

Taylor Swift's music has surprisingly reappeared on TikTok after 10 long weeks following a licensing dispute between the social media app and Universal Music.

Swifties were delighted on Thursday to find that the star’s music had returned to the app, while music from other Universal artists, such as Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, is still unavailable. 

As reported in Variety, it is possible the reason for Swift’s music returning to the app is likely due to the popstar owning the copyright to her music, allowing her to negotiate her own deal with TikTok despite her music being distributed by UMG. 

An agreement between TikTok and UMG expired in January this year, after negotiations regarding adequate artist compensation and AI failed to result in a new deal. 

The dispute is ongoing, with the label stating in an open letter published on 30 January that "ultimately TikTok is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music".

Swift’s return to the app comes just in time for the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released on April 19.

