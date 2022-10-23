The Project

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Breaks Records And Spotify

Taylor Swift dropped her new album Midnights at, wait for it, midnight and it broke Spotify almost immediately.

Fortunately the streaming platform remedied the issue rather, uh, swiftly and the new album went on to break the record for most streamed album in a single day in Spotify history.

Fans around the world enjoyed the album to the tune of 185.6 million streams, the biggest debut of all time.

Taylor Swift shared a tweet from Spotify and added, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!”

Well Taylor, we know what happened.

You average 60 million listens a month on Spotify alone and in a career spanning 18 years and 10 albums, you never miss. You have too many awards to mention. Too many to mention. Someone once described my sneaker collection like that but even so, it was nine.

