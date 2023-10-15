The Project

Taylor Swift's Film 'The Eras Tour' Marks the Second-Largest October Opening Day In History

Taylor Swift continues to break records, after ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film secured the second-largest October opening in U.S. history.

According to Variety, the movie has garnered $39 million in ticket sales, placing it right behind 2019's 'Joker,' which earned $39.3 million. 

It surpasses 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' with $37.4 million, and 'Halloween,' which had a measly $33 million in earnings. 

Even though it was Friday the 13th, and you think a spooky film would fare better, according to Box Office Mojo on IMDB ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ only scraped together about 3.7 million on Friday, and Saw X collected a measly $1.7 million. 

It’s just the latest in a string of achievements for the pop superstar, who was the first woman to have four albums concurrently in the Billboard charts top 10. 

Swift also currently holds the record for the most number one albums, and boasts the most-streamed country album in a single day on Spotify. 

 So, it looks like the Swifites have done it again. Who knows what records Taylor will break in the future? Largest beard of bees worn by a pop star, most Rubik’s cubes solved on a skateboard? Only time will tell. 

