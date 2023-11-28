The Project

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Film Coming To Streaming On December 13

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film will be available to stream on December 13.

The star has also confirmed that the streaming release will be an extended version that will include some of her biggest hits that were not included in the theatre version. This includes ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’.

The theatre version of the film flew straight to the top of the U.S. Box Office upon its release, grossing $178 million.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she shared on social media.

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams”, "The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13.”

The concert film will be available to stream on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play and YouTube. However, it is unclear if it will be available in Australia on December 13.

This announcement comes as the singer has finished up her 2023 tour in Brazil. Her highly-anticipated Australian tour kicks off in February 2024.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

