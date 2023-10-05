The Project

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film Breaks UK Presale Record

Taylor Swift continues breaking records, with her Eras tour film becoming Vue International's "biggest ever" opening week.

Filmed during the North American leg of the superstar's world tour,  the concert film has broken the record for the most tickets sold during the presale opening week for a music event, a title previously held by BTS' Permission To Dance film.

Tim Richards, founder and chief executive of Vue International, said: "In the last week since tickets were released, Taylor Swift's Eras tour has once again broken records, smashing our previous UK presale admit figures as our biggest ever opening week (by ticket presales) for a music concert event.

"The huge impact of concert films is clear, with Beyonce now following suit with a concert film of her own, following the release of the trailer for her Renaissance World Tour concert movie - it's an exciting time to be a fan of music and cinema."

It comes off the back of the film breaking similar records in the U.S., smashing the AMC record for presale tickets in September, selling $US26 million in tickets in just three hours after their release. 

AMC claimed the film had beaten its record for the highest ticket-sales revenue during a single day in its 103-year history.

The film is set to release at Vue International and Odeon cinemas in the United Kingdom on October 13 and in cinemas across Australia on the same day. 

The Project With AAP

