Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film To Be Released In Australia On October 13

The documentary will be playing in over 100 countries on October 13, after initially slated to hit theatres in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Hoyts website reads, “Calling all Swifties! Secure your seats now for TAYLOR SWIFT's "THE ERAS TOUR.”

“The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view.”

Recorded over the first three of six nights that the Cruel Summer singer played at the SoFi stadium in California in August.

U.S. presales to the film have reached over $US 37 million ($AU 57.8 million) in its first day.

Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour has had a huge global impact, with experts estimating that Swifties have spent roughly $5 billion over the course of her US tour alone.

The University of Melbourne has announced a global-first “Swiftposium” to analyse Swift’s influence on the world.