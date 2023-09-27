The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film To Be Released In Australia On October 13

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film To Be Released In Australia On October 13

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is coming to Australia and will hit screens on October 13.

The documentary will be playing in over 100 countries on October 13, after initially slated to hit theatres in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Hoyts website reads, “Calling all Swifties! Secure your seats now for TAYLOR SWIFT's "THE ERAS TOUR.”

“The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view.”

Recorded over the first three of six nights that the Cruel Summer singer played at the SoFi stadium in California in August.

U.S. presales to the film have reached over $US 37 million ($AU 57.8 million) in its first day.

Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour has had a huge global impact, with experts estimating that Swifties have spent roughly $5 billion over the course of her US tour alone.

The University of Melbourne has announced a global-first “Swiftposium” to analyse Swift’s influence on the world.

Jacinta Allan Wins Race To Become Victorian Premier
NEXT STORY

Jacinta Allan Wins Race To Become Victorian Premier

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jacinta Allan Wins Race To Become Victorian Premier

Jacinta Allan Wins Race To Become Victorian Premier

Victoria has its first woman as premier in 30 years, with Jacinta Allan chosen by Labor to replace Daniel Andrews.
Sheep Found Eating Medicinal Cannabis Crop In Greece

Sheep Found Eating Medicinal Cannabis Crop In Greece

A flock of sheep has been discovered grazing on a cannabis plantation near the town of Almyros in Greece.
American Expat Confused By "No Feet On Seat" Rule On Australian Public Transport

American Expat Confused By "No Feet On Seat" Rule On Australian Public Transport

One American expat has stirred up debate amongst train passengers by questioning the reasoning behind "feet-on-seat" fines.
People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity

People Wagging Work This Long Weekend Could Cost $980 Million In Lost Productivity

Are you feeling like a cheeky long weekend? Well, you're certainly not the only one.
P!nk Kicks Man Out Of Concert For Protesting Circumcision

P!nk Kicks Man Out Of Concert For Protesting Circumcision

The 'Trustfall' singer ejected an anti-circumcision activist from her show in Texas on Monday, telling him to "get that sh*t out of here".