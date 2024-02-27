The Project

Taylor Swift's Dad, Scott, Denies Assaulting Paparazzo In Sydney

Taylor Swift's father has denied attacking a photographer in an early morning fracas at a Sydney ferry wharf as police investigate the incident.

The superstar's father, Scott Swift, 71, is accused of assaulting a 51-year-old paparazzo at Neutral Bay wharf about 2.30am on Tuesday.

Neither required medical attention, and Mr Swift left the location after the incident, police have been told.

The younger man reported the alleged assault, and officers were investigating, NSW Police said in a statement.

The incident came hours after the pop star's seventh and final sold-out show in Australia, a tour in which she played to more than 600,000 fans.

Mr Swift rejected the allegation through his daughter's publicist.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," spokeswoman Tree Paine said.

Ben McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, has reportedly identified himself as the paparazzo, saying he had been photographing Taylor Swift as she got off a super-yacht.

