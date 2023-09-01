The Project

Taylor Swift’s Concert Film Has Passed $15 Million In Pre-Sale Tickets

Taylor Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour, has already passed $15 million in pre-sale tickets.

According to a report from Deadline, the concert film has already swung its way past $10 million USD ($15 million AUD) in pre-sale tickets.

Swifties around the world are still recovering from the news that ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would be hitting theatres in the US from October 13.

It gives all fans, but especially those who couldn’t attend live concerts, the chance to experience the show on the big screen.

The concert film crashed the AMC app and forced ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ to move up its release date a week early to make room for Taylor’s massive fanbase.

According to Rolling Stone, The Eras Tour will be screened in cinemas at a minimum of four times a day.

In typical Taylor Swift fashion, she’ll be charging $19.89 USD ($30 AUD) per adult ticket.

While $30 may seem expensive, concert tickets costing upwards of $400 may not make it seem too shabby. 

All eyes are now on Swift to see how much the film can make across the opening weekend of its release.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Taylor wrote in the announcement.

“Starting October 13, you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing, and dancing encouraged.”

There is no word as to when the Eras Tour movie will come to Australia.

