Taylor Swift Tickets Released For The First Time But Website Crashes Before The Sale

Taylor Swift tickets have finally gone on sale in Australia, with the first release being for American Express Cardholders, but it hasn’t come without drama.

Amex cardholders crashed the site before the tickets went on sale at 10 AM, with many fans having difficulties getting tickets.

This is the first presale before Frontier and Ticketek tickets go on sale on Wednesday before a general sale on Friday,

Ahead of the presale on Wednesday, Frontier CEO Dion Brandt said, “Our team at Frontier have been working tirelessly with Ticketek to try to ensure the smoothest process possible for these shows, but we are seeing a historically unprecedented level of demand for these concerts.’’

“We’re asking fans to stay calm and be kind to each other. Be prepared, read our presale tips and whatever you do – don’t refresh your browser. If you can’t get tickets during the presale, don’t panic, there will be another opportunity at Friday’s on sale.”

