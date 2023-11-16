Taylor Swift Themed Cruise To Set Sail Next Year

The fan-led cruise will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas and will host a variety of Taytay-themed events, like welcome drinks, karaoke and trivia.

Anyone hoping to score a ticket on the voyage can expect to fork out US$1,573 (AUD $2424) for a two-guest room, with organisers already noting there is an extended wait time to purchase, due to popular demand.

Although it has no official affiliation with the pop superstar, the cruise is organised by three travel agents who also happen to be die-hard Swifties.

The cruise sets sail from Miami on October 21st 2025, the day after Taylor’s last show in the city.