Taylor Swift Themed Cruise To Set Sail Next Year

Swifties will take to the high seas to trade friendship bracelets and attend Eras-themed dance parties in a four-night Bahamian cruise called “In My Cruise Era”, set to depart next October.

The fan-led cruise will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas and will host a variety of Taytay-themed events, like welcome drinks, karaoke and trivia. 

Anyone hoping to score a ticket on the voyage can expect to fork out US$1,573 (AUD $2424) for a two-guest room, with organisers already noting there is an extended wait time to purchase, due to popular demand.

Although it has no official affiliation with the pop superstar, the cruise is organised by three travel agents who also happen to be die-hard Swifties.

The cruise sets sail from Miami on October 21st 2025, the day after Taylor’s last show in the city.  

Public Invited To Barry Humphries' Opera House Memorial

Barry Humphries' "many lives" will be celebrated in a special state memorial at the Sydney Opera House next month.
The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon is ending after seven seasons.
The alcoholic version of the soft drink Solo, Hard Solo, is being renamed to ‘Hard Rated’ after it was found to have breached official code standards following a series of formal complaints.
The El Niño phase that will see temperatures surge across Australia is set to peak in the current months and is expected to be the strongest on record.
Troye Sivan won four awards at the 37th ARIAs, including Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for his hit song Rush.