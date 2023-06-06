Taylor Swift 'Single' After Reportedly Breaking Up From 'The 1975' Frontman Matty Healy

A friend who says they are close to the singer revealed the split to Page Six, saying the singer is ‘single’ again.

However, another source told Entertainment Tonight ‘“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realised they’re not really compatible with each other.’’

“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

The pair were seen together from early in May, with Healy appearing at numerous stops of Swift’s Eras tour.