Taylor Swift says cancelling Vienna shows was 'devastating'

The pop superstar had been scheduled to play at the Austrian capital's Ernst Happel Stadium in early August, but the sold-out shows were cancelled after police reportedly uncovered an alleged terror plot.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating," 34-year-old Swift said in a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."

Swift said she was "heartened by the love and unity" she saw from fans who "banded together" after the news broke.

The singer also addressed online criticism for not issuing a statement after the cancelled Vienna shows.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she said.

"In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to.

"My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

The cancelled Vienna dates formed part of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which concluded on Tuesday in London.

Swift made history as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988.

With AAP.