The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Taylor Swift says cancelling Vienna shows was 'devastating'

Taylor Swift says cancelling Vienna shows was 'devastating'

Taylor Swift has spoken for the first time on the alleged terror plot, which led to the cancellation of three Eras Tour shows in Vienna.

The pop superstar had been scheduled to play at the Austrian capital's Ernst Happel Stadium in early August, but the sold-out shows were cancelled after police reportedly uncovered an alleged terror plot. 

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating," 34-year-old Swift said in a post on Instagram. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. 

"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives." 

Swift said she was "heartened by the love and unity" she saw from fans who "banded together" after the news broke. 

The singer also addressed online criticism for not issuing a statement after the cancelled Vienna shows. 

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she said. 

"In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to.

"My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that." 

The cancelled Vienna dates formed part of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which concluded on Tuesday in London. 

Swift made history as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988. 

With AAP. 

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’
NEXT STORY

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Trump Campaign Over The Use Of Her Song ‘Freedom’

Beyonće has sent the Donald Trump campaign a cease-and-desist letter over the use of her song ‘Freedom’—which has become Kamala Harris’ unofficial campaign song—in a video on social media.
World’s Oldest Person’s Secret To Long Life Is Staying Away From Toxic People

World’s Oldest Person’s Secret To Long Life Is Staying Away From Toxic People

The world’s oldest-known person, who died aged 117, said her secret to long life was staying away from toxic people and focusing on positive relationships.
Dad Picks Up Wrong Dog From Doggy Daycare

Dad Picks Up Wrong Dog From Doggy Daycare

A daughter was left shocked after her dog picked up the wrong dog from daycare.
Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

Fan Forgets She’s Wanted By Police When She Gets Onstage With Macklemore

A fan was having the time of her life when she got onstage with American rapper Macklemore until she was arrested immediately after leaving the stage at the Lovestream festival in Slovakia.
Five Bodies Found In Sunken Wreck Of Superyacht Off Italian Coast

Five Bodies Found In Sunken Wreck Of Superyacht Off Italian Coast

Divers in Italy are recovering the bodies of five missing passengers from British tech magnate Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht, while the search continues for one more.