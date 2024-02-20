Taylor Swift Prepares For Sydney Show As Jet Heads To Hawaii

Swift arrived in Sydney on Monday, after performing to nearly 290,000 people at the MCG over three nights.

Fans heading to see Swift over four nights in Sydney might not be as lucky as their Melburnian counterparts in the weather department.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers and a possible thunderstorm on Friday, with Saturday to Monday having a small chance of rain at some point in the day.

Swift’s private jet is on its way back to Hawaii, where it is expected to make a fuel stop before heading to Kansas City to pick up her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kelce, who has spent the week celebrating his third Super Bowl win, is expected to meet her in Sydney.

Kelce mentioned his podcast ‘New Heights’, which he records with his brother, Jason kelce, that was heading to an island “in the south” soon, prompting speculation he would be meeting up with Swift in Australia.