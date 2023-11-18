Taylor Swift Postpones Brazil Concert After Fan Dies In Extreme Heat

The 23-year-old woman, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, sought medical attention while at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium on Friday night, but the cause of death has not been revealed.

Swift cancelled the following night’s show, saying the extreme temperatures made it unsafe for fans.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," the singer said in a handwritten note posted on her Instagram account.

"The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first."

Fans and politicians have reacted to Benevides' death with outrage, speculating it was linked to extreme heat.

Concertgoers have complained they were not allowed to take water into the stadium despite soaring temperatures that reached more than 39 degrees Celsius. As temperatures continued to rise Saturday and with two more shows to go, federal authorities announced that free water would now be made available at concerts and other large events.

In a note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a "shattered heart."

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," the singer wrote of the young woman.

Fans who attended the Friday show said they were not allowed to bring water bottles into the stadium even though Rio and most of Brazil have had record-breaking temperatures this week amid a dangerous and lasting heat wave. The daytime high in Rio on Friday was 39.1 degrees Celsius but it felt much hotter.

Apparent temperature — a combination of temperature and humidity — hit 59 C in Rio on Friday morning, the highest index ever recorded there.

During the show, Swift paused her performance and asked from the stage for water to be brought to a group of people who had successfully caught the singer's attention, another fan said.

"They were holding up their phones saying 'We need water,'" she recalled.

