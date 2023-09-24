The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Post Prompts Surge In New U.S. Voter Registrations

Taylor Swift Post Prompts Surge In New U.S. Voter Registrations

An Instagram post from Taylor Swift has prompted a record 35,252 new voters to register in the United States, according to Vote.org.

The singer participated in Tuesday's National Voter Registration Day by urging her fans to make sure they were eligible to cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

"I've heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are," Swift wrote, along with sharing a link to the nonprofit voter registration platform.

"Make sure you're ready to use them in our elections this year!"

Later that day, Vote.org communications director Nick Morrow reported just how much of an impact Swift had.

"Fun fact: After @taylorswift13 posted on Instagram today directing her followers to register to vote on @votedotorg, our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes. 13!" he wrote on social media.

"Let's just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned!"

For those not in the know, Swift considers 13 to be her lucky number.

A total of 157,041 users visited Vote.org on Tuesday, according to a press release cited by Billboard.

"During the day on Tuesday, we saw a 1226 per cent jump in participation the hour after Taylor Swift posted," CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement.

While Swift didn't tell her fans how to vote in her Instagram post, she has previously endorsed Joe Biden and expressed distaste for Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who seems poised to challenge the president again next year.

AAP with The Project.

Victim Of Suspected Mushroom Poisoning Released From Hospital
NEXT STORY

Victim Of Suspected Mushroom Poisoning Released From Hospital

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victim Of Suspected Mushroom Poisoning Released From Hospital

Victim Of Suspected Mushroom Poisoning Released From Hospital

A Victorian man who survived a suspected death cap mushroom poisoning that claimed the lives of three other people has been released from hospital.
DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero

DC Cinematic Universe Is Getting A New Superhero

New DC film Blue Beetle has finally landed in Australia, a month after the United States.
Rumours Swirl That Hollywood Writers Strike End Could Be Near

Rumours Swirl That Hollywood Writers Strike End Could Be Near

Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters are resuming talks that could potentially put an end to the nearly five-month dispute that has brought many film and television productions to a halt.
Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

20 years ago, The Black Eyed Peas asked ‘Where Is The Love?’ Well, we finally have the answer.
Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

Technically, a zoo is another type of prison. 