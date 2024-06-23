Taylor Swift Poses For Cute Snap With The Royal Family

Kensington Palace posted a picture on social media of William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were with Swift, 34, as she took a selfie of them backstage ahead of the concert on Friday.

The post to X read: "Thank you @TaylorSwift for a great evening!"

The Princess of Wales stayed at home with Prince Louis.

Grammy winner Swift posted a selfie with the royal family members and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, to X and wrote: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

A video from the evening, widely circulated online, appears to show William "dad dancing" to catchy pop song Shake It Off.

Swift performed in front of other celebrity fans including Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness and model Cara Delevingne.

They joined Kelce, his brother Jason and their parents, as well as Swift's parents Andrea and Scott, as she performed for almost 90,000 people.

Swift's billion-dollar juggernaut tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red and Midnights.

The revamped set list, which she first unveiled at the Paris shows, also includes songs from her latest offering The Tortured Poets Department.

To celebrate her arrival in the capital, murals, a special Tube map, a Taylor trail and a series of events have all been created.

The US pop star has already played shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff and will take to the stage at Wembley again on Saturday and Sunday before the tour moves on to Dublin.

She will return to London again for five nights in August.

