Taylor Swift Pauses Edinburgh Concert After Suffering A 'Weird Cramp' In Her Hand

The 34-year-old singer wowed fans at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland on Friday, but Swift was forced to briefly stop playing her guitar because she was suffering with cramp.

She told the crowd: "My hand has frozen in a weird cramp … this is so embarrassing ... it's like performing with a claw.

"No one relates."

Despite this, Swift relished the experience of performing for her fans in Scotland, admitting that she had an "unforgettable" evening.

The singer - who performed some of her best-known songs, including Cruel Summer and Lover, during the show - said: "Edinburgh, you have given us everything you could possibly give us tonight."

Swift is set to perform in Liverpool on June 13, 14 and 15, and it was recently announced that the city will be renamed Taylor Town when 150,000 fans descend on the city for her shows at Anfield.

Liverpool City Council announced that the city is getting a new name in celebration of Swift, while there are also plans to showcase 11 art installations inspired by each era of hercareer.

Swift is scheduled to perform in Cardiff and London, too, and her shows are reportedly set to boost UK spending by almost one billion pounds ($A1.9 billion).

Meanwhile, the pop star recently made it into the Forbes' World Billionaires list for the first time, with Taylor becoming the first person in history to reach a net worth of $US1 billion ($A1.5 billion) solely through their music or performances.

With AAP.