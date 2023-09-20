Taylor Swift Partners With Google For Vault Song Reveal But Fans Are Met With Glitches

Last month, Swift announced that she would be re-recording her 1989 album, which will include previously unreleased songs.

Swift has already re-recorded her Fearless and Red albums. At the time, she had also released videos of scrambled letters to reveal what the vault tracks would be for the "Taylor's Version" renditions of those albums.

Google announced that its search function would have a series of 89 puzzles that fans can solve to reveal the names of those songs.

"You'll be helping Swifties around the world get out of the woods (or unlock the vault) as everyone collectively solves 33 million puzzles," the search engine said.

"And that's how it works, that's how you get the vault track titles!"

However, whilst attempting to solve the puzzles, many Swifties have been met with what they believe to be a glitch.

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

update: i've only been able to submit 4 of them does someone know how to successfully submit an answer? the only thing that's worked for me is deleting it off of my google search history if i had already guessed that answer before but it's not working anymore pic.twitter.com/QIdzkVH3yD — tori (feat. phoebe bridgers) (from the vault) (@tangledtori) September 19, 2023

Welp I managed to solve a whopping 5 vault puzzles before it stopped letting me submit answers and then stopped showing up entirely so when y’all hit 33 Million just remember that you’d only have 32,999,995 without my contribution 😘 — Steven Sullivan (@Stevensully99) September 19, 2023

Google later addressed the errors in an X post. "Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside," the company wrote.

"We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon."

1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to be released on October 27, nine years after the original release.