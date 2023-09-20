The Project

Taylor Swift Partners With Google For Vault Song Reveal But Fans Are Met With Glitches

Swifties have been attempting to solve a series of Easter Egg puzzles to reveal the titles for Taylor Swift's new 1989 album, but they have been met with a glitch.

Last month, Swift announced that she would be re-recording her 1989 album, which will include previously unreleased songs.

Swift has already re-recorded her Fearless and Red albums. At the time, she had also released videos of scrambled letters to reveal what the vault tracks would be for the "Taylor's Version" renditions of those albums.

Google announced that its search function would have a series of 89 puzzles that fans can solve to reveal the names of those songs.

"You'll be helping Swifties around the world get out of the woods (or unlock the vault) as everyone collectively solves 33 million puzzles," the search engine said.

"And that's how it works, that's how you get the vault track titles!"

However, whilst attempting to solve the puzzles, many Swifties have been met with what they believe to be a glitch.

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent their frustration.

Google later addressed the errors in an X post. "Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside," the company wrote.

"We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon."

1989 (Taylor's Version) is set to be released on October 27, nine years after the original release.

