Taylor Swift Named IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Of The Year

Swift has topped the chart more than any other artist in the 11 years IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has been presenting the award, having won in 2014, 2019, 2022 and now 2023.

The star’s latest win follows a year in which Swift had three top-charting albums; Midnights and the Taylor’s Version releases of Speak Now and 1989, as well as a catalogue-wide engagement increase as a direct result of her record-breaking Eras tour.

Joining Taylor at the top of the list are K-Pop stars SEVENTEEN and Stray Kids, who placed second and third respectively.

K-Pop artists featured heavily in the top 10, with TOMORROW X TOGETHER coming in at number seven and NewJeans at number eight.

Other artists rounding out the chart included Drake at number four, Bad Bunny at number nine and Lana Del Rey at ten.

Lewis Morrison, Director of Charts and Certifications at IFPI described Swift as a “singular talent” whose “commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal”.

IFPI calculates the award according to an artist’s or group’s worldwide sales across streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year.