Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

The pop superstar’s travel itinerary may turn into a logistical nightmare as she’s rumoured to head back to the U.S. from Japan in order to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The music superstar will wrap up the Japan leg of the tour with her final show in Tokyo on February 10 and the Super Bowl is set to take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the flight time direct from Tokyo sitting at roughly 12 and a half hours.

Tokyo is also 17 hours ahead, meaning Swift could leave directly after her show and make it to Las Vegas with enough time to recover before cheering Kelce on in the biggest game of the year.

The Super Bowl typically runs for four hours, and is set to start at 3.30pm local time, wrapping up at around 7.30pm Las Vegas time.

Heading to Australia after the game will prove to be more challenging, with the time difference putting Melbourne 19 hours ahead of Las Vegas and the direct flight time taking 18 hours.

The first date of the Australian leg of the Eras tour is February 16, meaning the superstar would be able to make it to Melbourne with enough time to celebrate with Kelce if the Chiefs win, although her rehearsal schedule will be heavily impacted.

Swift will likely need to fly private in order to make it to each city in time, although she has drawn criticism in the past for her private jet’s massive CO2 emissions.