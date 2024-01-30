The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Likely To Fly From Tokyo To Las Vegas For Super Bowl Before Heading To Melbourne For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is likely to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas in a whirlwind trip to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl, before continuing on to Melbourne for the Australian leg of the Eras Tour.

The pop superstar’s travel itinerary may turn into a logistical nightmare as she’s rumoured to head back to the U.S. from Japan in order to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The music superstar will wrap up the Japan leg of the tour with her final show in Tokyo on February 10 and the Super Bowl is set to take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with the flight time direct from Tokyo sitting at roughly 12 and a half hours. 

Tokyo is also 17 hours ahead, meaning Swift could leave directly after her show and make it to Las Vegas with enough time to recover before cheering Kelce on in the biggest game of the year. 

The Super Bowl typically runs for four hours, and is set to start at 3.30pm local time, wrapping up at around 7.30pm Las Vegas time. 

Heading to Australia after the game will prove to be more challenging, with the time difference putting Melbourne 19 hours ahead of Las Vegas and the direct flight time taking 18 hours. 

The first date of the Australian leg of the Eras tour is February 16, meaning the superstar would be able to make it to Melbourne with enough time to celebrate with Kelce if the Chiefs win, although her rehearsal schedule will be heavily impacted. 

Swift will likely need to fly private in order to make it to each city in time, although she has drawn criticism in the past for her private jet’s massive CO2 emissions.

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men
NEXT STORY

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Chiropractor Claims Women Need 2 More Hours Sleep A Night Than Men

Chiropractor and health influencer Dr Patrick Flynn has divided opinions after claiming women "need and deserve more sleep", saying they require one to two hours more rest at night than men.
Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

Expert Claims Pineapple Should Be Included With Full English Breakfast

The chair of the English Breakfast Society has caused a stir after claiming pineapple should replace grilled tomatoes and mushrooms on the plates of a full English breakfast.
World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

World's Highest Spokeless Ferris Wheel To Open In South Korea

If you're afraid of heights, look away because South Korea is getting set to build the world's highest spokeless Ferris wheel.
Suits Overtakes The Office To Become 2023’s Most Streamed TV Show

Suits Overtakes The Office To Become 2023’s Most Streamed TV Show

Legal drama Suits has beaten The Office for most minutes watched in a single year.
MP Georgie Purcell Calls Out Channel Nine For Using A Digitally Altered Image Of Her

MP Georgie Purcell Calls Out Channel Nine For Using A Digitally Altered Image Of Her

Channel Nine has apologised after being called out by Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell for digitally altering an image of her during a news bulletin on Monday night.