Taylor Swift Insists “Shake It Off” Couldn’t Be Plagiarised By A Song She Had Never Heard, Amid Lawsuit

Popstar Taylor Swift has defended her hit song “Shake It Off” amid a lawsuit from the writers of 3LW’s 2000 song “Playas Gon’ Play” for plagiarism.

Pop singer Taylor Swift received a lawsuit over her hit song “Shake It Off” which writers of the song ‘Playas Gon’ Play” by girl group 3LW claim is plagiarised. 

Swift has defended herself as the sole writer of her 2014 hit Shake It Off in response to the lawsuit claiming that she plagiarised lyrics, stating she was completely unaware of the song.

“The lyrics to Shake It Off were written entirely by me,” Swift stated in a sworn declaration filed on Monday. “Until learning about Plaintiffs’ claim in 2017, I had never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW.”

The original suit was dismissed in 2018, with a judge commenting that the lyrics were “too banal” to be copied. 

However, the outcome has been resurrected by an appeal panel in 2021, with a judge refused Swift’s request to dismiss the case in December, citing “enough objective similarities” between the two songs for a jury to settle the matter.

Lawyer Marina Bogorad, representing the plaintiffs stated at the time of the cases resurrection, “Our clients are finally moving closer to the justice they so richly deserve,”

 “The opinion … is especially gratifying to them because it reinforces the idea that their creativity and unique expression cannot be misappropriated without any retribution.”

Taylor Swift maintains the defense that she was unaware of their song, and wrote the lyrics herself based on her own experiences in the public eye, statin the lyrics reflected; “experiences in my life and, in particular, unrelenting public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism which I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music.”

She further denied the possibility she could have known the the 3LW song, which was no.81 in the US billboard charts in 2000. 

She stated that her parents did not allow her to watch MTV’s Total Request Live until she was “about 13 years old”: the 3LW hit first appeared on an album in 2000, when Swift was 10 years old. 

