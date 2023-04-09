The Project

Taylor Swift Has Reportedly Broken Up With Her Boyfriend Of Six Years, Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

According to reports from Entertainment Tonight, Swift and British actor Alwyn broke up “a few weeks ago” in an amicable split that was “not dramatic”.

“The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows,” a source is quoted by Entertainment Tonight. 

The pair met at the 2016 Met Gala, and were very private, not seen at red carpet events or in public together very often.

However, Swift wrote ‘London Boy’ in 2019 in reference to British-born Alwyn, and he was a musical contributor on her 2021 album ‘folklore’. 

“Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine,” Swift said in her acceptance speech for the Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, which she won for ‘folklore’.

In the 2020 Netflix documentary about Swift, ‘Miss Americana’, Swift spoke about why she and Alwyn kept their relationship private.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she said.

“Even though [my public image in 2016] was really horrible, I was happy.”

“But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy,” she continued. “It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just… happy.”

Swift is currently on The Eras tour through North America.

