Taylor Swift Has Given $55 Million In Bonuses To Those Working On Her Tour

Taylor Swift has given out more than US$55 million (AU$83 million) in bonuses to the people working on The Eras Tour.

According to People Magazine, the bonuses were given to everyone from her backup dancers, caterers, sound technicians and riggers.

Around 50 truck drivers, who have been transporting her stage set around the U.S,. also reportedly received six-figure bonuses for their work.

The Eras Tour is on track to earn about US$1 billion as she heads off for the overseas legs of the tour, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Unsurprisingly, this will make it the highest-grossing music tour in history.

Swift also broke the record this year for most number of No. 1 albums by a female artist, when ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) rocketed up the Billboard charts.

