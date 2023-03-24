Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

In 2018, 13-year-old Isabella McCune was due to go to Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour but was in a severe accident that left her hospitalised for nine months, suffering from burns covering 65% of her body.

It was Taylor Swift’s music that got the then-8-year-old through that difficult time.

Swift visited McCune in the hospital following the accident, leaving a note for the young fan. “Isabella, I hope you feel better soon.”

“I’m so honoured you’ve been listening to my music. You’re so awesome, and I can’t wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor.” Swift and her team gifted the teenager four tickets to the pop star's ‘Eras’ State Farm Stadium shows in Glendale, Arizona.

In a moment captured on radio station Live 101.5, McCune was surprised with the tickets.

“Her music helped me a lot while I was in the hospital,” she told ABC 15.

“Not only the fact that I’m able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, but they’re from Taylor Swift and her team, and they remembered me and thought of me to give me these tickets,” Isabella told ABC15.