The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

Taylor Swift Follows Through With Promise Made To 13-Year-Old Burns Survivor

Pop megastar Taylor Swift has followed through on a promise she made to burns survivor back in 2018.

In 2018, 13-year-old Isabella McCune was due to go to Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour but was in a severe accident that left her hospitalised for nine months, suffering from burns covering 65% of her body.

It was Taylor Swift’s music that got the then-8-year-old through that difficult time.

Swift visited McCune in the hospital following the accident, leaving a note for the young fan. “Isabella, I hope you feel better soon.”

“I’m so honoured you’ve been listening to my music. You’re so awesome, and I can’t wait to have you at a show. Stay strong, gorgeous. Love, Taylor.” Swift and her team gifted the teenager four tickets to the pop star's ‘Eras’ State Farm Stadium shows in Glendale, Arizona.

In a moment captured on radio station Live 101.5, McCune was surprised with the tickets.

“Her music helped me a lot while I was in the hospital,” she told ABC 15.

“Not only the fact that I’m able to go and I got these tickets gifted to me, but they’re from Taylor Swift and her team, and they remembered me and thought of me to give me these tickets,” Isabella told ABC15.

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping
NEXT STORY

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

Advertisement

Related Articles

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

It Turns Out One In Five People Hate The Sound Of Slurping

I want to know, who loves the sound of slurping?
The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

The Happiest Cow On Earth Born With A Smiley Face Finds Their Forever Home

Happy the calf is putting a smile on everyone's faces for more reasons than one, and now, he’s found a forever home.
New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New Study Finds That Loyalty At Work Does Not Pay Off In The Long Run

New research from Duke University suggests that being a devoted employee doesn't really advance your career.
Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

Australia Has Some New Billionaires In This Years Rich List

As the interest rates increase and the majority of Australians feel the pinch, it’s heartwarming to know that amongst us we have a record number of billionaires.
KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

KISS Biopic ‘Shout It Out Loud’ Set For Release On Netflix In 2024, It’s Time To Rock and Roll All Nite

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees KISS are getting their own biopic titled ‘Shout It Out Loud’, and it’s coming to Netflix in 2024.