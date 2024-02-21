Taylor Swift Fans Will Spend $66 Million This Weekend During The Eras Tour

According to Nigel Bairstow, a lecturer in marketing at the University of Technology Sydney, the average fan will spend $1,300 on her concert.

Bairstow told the ABC this includes tickets, outfits, accommodation, food, drink and merchandise.

"While precise figures are unavailable without specific sales data, Swift's massive global fanbase and the popularity of her tours indicate substantial earnings," he said.

"With a wide range of products ... Swift can cater to various fan preferences and budgets."

Each Swiftie will spend an average of $203 on merchandise for two to three items, Bairstow added.

Swift will play four shows at Sydney's Accor Stadium, a week after player to her biggest-ever crowds at the MCG.