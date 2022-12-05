Taylor Swift Fans To Sue Ticketmaster Following Ticketing Chaos

A number of Taylor Swift fans are suing Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, who hosted ticket sales for Swift's latest tour, "The Eras Tour" last month.

The ticket presale resulted in chaos, with fans subjected to hours of waiting, errors in messaging and increased ticket pricing.

According to court documents reviewed by TODAY, the plaintiffs allege Ticketmaster committed a breach of contract, intentional misrepresentation, fraud, fraudulent inducement and several antitrust violations.

The plaintiffs allege Ticketmaster "intentionally and purposefully misled" purchasers about the availability of tickets.

The plaintiffs are seeking a penalty of $2,500 against Ticketmaster for every violation of the Business and Professions Code, section 17200.

Ticketmaster previously stated it tried to limit the demand for Swift's presale while simultaneously preventing scalping by requiring fans to register for verification to buy tickets. It only sent presale codes to around 40 per cent of those "verified" accounts.

However, a "staggering number" of bots — used by scalpers to quickly snap up tickets to be resold at inflated prices overloaded its website, the company said in an explanatory post last month.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who chairs a subcommittee on competition and consumer rights, has promised a hearing "to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry."