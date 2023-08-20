Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

The singer attended a rehearsal dinner for her music producer, Jack Antonoff ahead of his wedding. After being spotted at th Black Whale bar and restaurant, word spread like wildfire and Swifties converged.

Hundreds of locals swarmed the area hoping to see Taylor’s face or even catch a glimpse of one of her fingernails.

This caused a hectic scene, with roads shut down and the police called to direct traffic. The restaurant reportedly had to close the balcony curtains, which angered the crowd outside. Online footage shows the fans outside chanting "Taylor".

With a reaction like this, it’s no surprise Tay Tay doesn’t really pop down to the shops these days.

The footage has sparked criticism, with people saying that fans were inappropriate and "disrespectful" to invade a private event.

In a post on X, one user wrote "Listen I love Taylor Swift as much as anyone but swarming a wedding she's attending as a guest is so damn disrespectful to Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley," she added "The audacity to think that is ok is wild."

Taylor hasn’t spoken about the event, but I think the message she’d have for the crowd is, You Need To Calm Down.