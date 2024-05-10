The Project

Taylor Swift Fans Left Stunned As Singer Makes Major Changes To The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has kicked off the European leg of her Eras tour with an updated set list that includes tracks from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Parisian Swifties were treated to the set list debut on Thursday evening, with the star performing seven tracks from the new album, including condensed versions of  But Daddy I Love Him, Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, as well as snippets from So High School and Down Bad.

The surprise songs for the concert were Paris and Loml.

Swift also debuted new outfits along with the updated set, taking to the stage in a black mini dress with silver tassels for Fearless, a new floor length purple gown for the Speak Now era.

Several songs were cut to make room Tortured Poets era, including Long Live, The 1 and The Archer

The running order of the show was shuffled in order to accommodate the addition of the new era, with Red coming sooner in the show than it has in the past and Reputation pushed behind Speak Now.

The concert also saw Evermore and Folklore combined into one set, which she described as “sister albums”.

Many had anticipated changes to the set list for the Paris concert, which is the first to take place since the release of the double album three weeks ago. 

The star told the crowd at La Défense Arena that she felt "incredibly lucky" to be kicking off the European leg of her tour in "the most beautiful, romantic city in the world", where she will be playing four shows.

