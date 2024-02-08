Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

Frontier Touring posted a series of infographics to X, formerly Twitter, with the first one being concert information like gate opening times and starting times.

The second infographic informed fans what they could and couldn’t take, and it’s dividing opinion.

Listed was the size of bags, with each fan only allowed one bag smaller than an A4 and with a maximum of two compartments.

Professional camera equipment is also not allowed.

But it’s the rules around friendship bracelets that really has fans made.

“Friendship Bracelets are allowed to be brought into the venues but must be worn on the patrons’ arms - strictly no carabiner, d-rings or other,” it says.

The friendship bracelets have become a popular item for fans during the Tour, with them commonly being kept on carabiners and d-rings by fans.

“Why can’t we bring carabiners into the stadium for our bracelets?” one person asked.

“I have 400 BRACELETS, how am I supposed to wear them all???” one fan said.

“Fix this rule, this is ridiculous! Some of us went out of our way to make friendship bracelets, shower rings or carabiners (which) are not dangerous, seriously!” another said.

Others were confused by the “no battery pack” rule, worried they wouldn’t be able to bring in their portable chargers for the marathon four-hour concert.

“The term ‘battery packs’ is very vague. May we please have some clarification on this?” asked one fan.

“Portable chargers better be allowed, holy hell,” said another.

Image: Frontier Touring/Getty