The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

Taylor Swift Fans Left Fuming After Rules Announced For The Eras Tour In Australia

There’s a week until Taylor Swift arrives in Australia for her history-making Eras Tour, but Aussie fans have already been given rules for the concerts.

Frontier Touring posted a series of infographics to X, formerly Twitter, with the first one being concert information like gate opening times and starting times.

The second infographic informed fans what they could and couldn’t take, and it’s dividing opinion.

Listed was the size of bags, with each fan only allowed one bag smaller than an A4 and with a maximum of two compartments.

Professional camera equipment is also not allowed.

But it’s the rules around friendship bracelets that really has fans made.

“Friendship Bracelets are allowed to be brought into the venues but must be worn on the patrons’ arms - strictly no carabiner, d-rings or other,” it says.

The friendship bracelets have become a popular item for fans during the Tour, with them commonly being kept on carabiners and d-rings by fans.

“Why can’t we bring carabiners into the stadium for our bracelets?” one person asked.

“I have 400 BRACELETS, how am I supposed to wear them all???” one fan said.

“Fix this rule, this is ridiculous! Some of us went out of our way to make friendship bracelets, shower rings or carabiners (which) are not dangerous, seriously!” another said.

Others were confused by the “no battery pack” rule, worried they wouldn’t be able to bring in their portable chargers for the marathon four-hour concert.

“The term ‘battery packs’ is very vague. May we please have some clarification on this?” asked one fan.

“Portable chargers better be allowed, holy hell,” said another.

Image: Frontier Touring/Getty

Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near
NEXT STORY

Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

    Israel Reject Latest Ceasefire Offer With Hamas, Saying Victory Is Near

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected Hamas' latest offer for a ceasefire and return of hostages held in the Gaza Strip.
    Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

    Warning ‘Close The Gap’ Fails To Fulfil Promises To Indigenous Communities

    A dire warning from the Productivity Commission, which says that without fundamental changes Australia's 'Close the Gap' agreement is doomed to fail.
    The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

    The Surprise Feature The Apple Vision Pro Is Missing, And Some People Are Mad

    Customers who purchased the Apple Vision Pro headset this week are angry after realising the device does NOT support 3D virtual reality porn!
    Statements From Woolworths And Coles About Price Gouging Inquiry

    Statements From Woolworths And Coles About Price Gouging Inquiry

    Statements From Woolworths And Coles About Price Gouging Inquiry
    Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

    Study Suggests Teenagers Who Smoke Cannabis May Have Poorer Memory And Inhibition

    A new study suggests that smoking cannabis as a teen could negatively impact your verbal abilities, inhibition and memory.